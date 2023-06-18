Water main break causes closures at the Rim on Father's Day

Some restaurants and businesses closed Sunday after a pipe burst, sending water away from businesses and into the streets.

SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers and families out for Father's Day at the Rim ran into some problems caused by a water main break on Sunday afternoon.

Several businesses had to close temporarily after a pipe burst around 2 p.m., limiting water service and causing water to leak out into the streets.

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse released a statement that they would close for the remainder of the day, along with photos of the water.

"We regret to inform you that we will be closed for the rest of the day due to a pipe breakage near the rim. (We don’t have water in the building). We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, particularly on a day like today - Father's Day, when so many of you had reservations and were excited to join us for dinner," they said.

Life Time also announced they were closing "until further notice," and the Palladium had closed temporarily but will reopen at 8 p.m.

An official with the San Antonio Water Service told KENS 5 that every business will be back to normal with water service on Sunday night except for the section that has Target, World Market and Freddy's. Those businesses likely won't have water until late Sunday night or Monday morning. Officials said repairs weren't expected to be completed before midnight.