Authorities searching for Bexar County man suspected in 'heinous' child abuse

Police say the 5-month-old is recovering from fractured ribs and tested positive for THC. His mother has been arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County woman is in custody and a 25-year-old man on the run in connection with suspected ongoing child abuse that Sheriff Javier Salazar called "heinous."

The investigation centers on a 5-month-old boy whose mother – 21-year-old Jeida Rogers, now arrested – brought him to a local hospital Friday with a fever. When deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrived, they found the baby had suffered extensive injuries, including multiple fractured ribs, vertebral fractures and bite marks to the face, according to Salazar.

He also tested positive for THC.

“It boggles the mind, the number of injuries this baby sustained," the sheriff added. "I can only imagine the amount of pain and suffering this baby was exposed to.”

Salazar says Rogers tried to mislead authorities by putting the blame on a relative, adding she wasn't fully cooperating. Instead, Salazar says, investigators found that an on-again-off-again partner who the baby had been left in the care of, 25-year-old Corey Alexander Barry, is behind the abuse.

Deputies are now searching for Barry, who faces charges of serious bodily injury to a child.

Barry and Rogers had split up in the past because "she felt he was being aggressive" towards the baby, according to Salazar. For whatever reason, he says, Rogers returned to him and did suspect Barry was being violent towards the child.

“Through her omissions, she played a direct role," the sheriff said.

The baby is expected to recover, but Salazar emphasized the possibility he might suffer long-term effects of the abuse, which investigators believe occurred over several weeks.

If anyone has any information as to Barry's whereabouts, they're urged to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

Rogers has been charged with serious bodily injury to a child through omission, and was arrested Friday. Her bond has been set at $35,000.

