SAPD release body cam video of deadly shooting involving officers

San Antonio Police said, that night, 42-year-old Arturo Fuentes was shooting his gun walking up and down the street at Sonora and Nogalitos.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police released video Saturday of an incident on May 27 when police officers shot and killed a man they say was raising a gun to them.

San Antonio Police said that night, 42-year-old Arturo Fuentes was shooting his gun walking up and down the street at Sonora and Nogalitos. Police Chief William McManus said, "When officers approached him, he reportedly turned and raised the gun toward officers."

Police provided a narrated version of the events Saturday. The video shows officers responding to reports of a man firing shots in the street. The video then shows officers give commands to the man to put the gun down and the two officers fired at him.

Fuentes was taken to the hospital where he later died. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Below is a link to the narrated video and raw video provided by police. The video contains profanity, including racial slurs, and content not suitable for all viewers.

Police say one of the officers is a probationary officer. The other has been with the department for four years.

