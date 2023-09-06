Gunman fires more than 100 rounds at officers, kills roommate before killing himself, police say

Officers were called out to the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive around 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a man fired dozens of rounds at officers and is believed to have killed himself and his roommate an apartment complex on the northeast side Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive around 2 a.m. after someone reported that a man had killed his roommate.

Police Chief William McManus said when officers responded to the scene, the man, believed to be in his 70's, fired as many as 100 rounds at officers and around the complex.

The officers took cover until the shots stopped. They found two bodies in the apartment complex, which police said were the shooter and his roommate.

The apartment complex was evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating.

See more of Chief McManus' remarks below:

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.