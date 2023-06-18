Man shot in possible road rage incident on northwest side of town, police say

Police say the gunman was in a dark-colored sedan.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in a possible road rage incident on the northwest side of town late Saturday night.

Police responded around 9:43 p.m. to the 8000 block of Bandera Road for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot.

Police say he was traveling south on Bandera Road when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire on him, hitting him at least once.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have little to no information on the suspect vehicle other than they were in a dark color sedan.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

