Body found early Saturday morning on northeast side, BCSO says

The body was found in between two trailer homes in Woodlake Trails.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO received the initial call just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a man on the ground in between two trailer homes.

First responders got there and pronounced the man deceased at 7:19 a.m. He has not been identified at this time.

Officials say he is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s and weighs about 150-170 lbs, with a taper, fade-style haircut.

The man was wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Investigators are asking the residents that live in that particular neighborhood, Woodlake Trails located off of Golf Vista Blvd, who may have video, heard gunshots late last night, or may have seen a vehicle speeding off; to please contact BCSO (210 )335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org , you can remain anonymous.

