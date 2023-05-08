Man shot multiple times during fight, police say

It happened on the northeast side of town early Saturday monring.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town during a fight, police say.

SAPD responded around 12:51 a.m. on Woodstone Way at Fountainwood Street for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, some sort of an altercation took place at a bar across the street, and at some point the people involved spilled outside into the street.

The victim, a man in his mid 20s, was shot three times during the fight. He was shot twice in his stomach and once in his shoulder. The suspects drove away in an unidentified vehicle.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate any of the suspects.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

