SAPD suspects foul play after woman's body is discovered on southeast side

Details are few as of now, and it's unknown how long the victim may have been there before being discovered.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they suspect foul play after a young woman's body was found on the southeast side, in the area of Southcross Ranch and Side Saddle Drive.

Police told KENS 5 a passerby noticed the body laying on the side of the road Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m.

It's unknown if anyone has been detained in the investigation, nor did police provide an indication of how long the unidentified victim may have been there.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

