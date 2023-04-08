SAPD: 34 reports of car thefts at SA apartment complex within one year

Within a span of four days, one man had both of his vehicles stolen from the parking lot of The Place at Castle Hills apartment complex on the north side.

SAN ANTONIO — A north-San Antonio apartment complex has reportedly been plagued with dozens of car thefts over the course of a year.

Within a span of four days, one man had both of his vehicles stolen from the parking lot. During one of the thefts, he says the criminals got violent.

Now, he's moving out.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, moved into The Place at Castle Hills apartments two months ago. On Sunday night, his work truck, a white 2004 Ford F-250, was stolen.

"I'm an independent contractor, a subcontractor, so I had to pull some strings... build a new rack for my personal vehicle just to make things work," he said.

On Wednesday night, it happened again to his personal car: A 2003 white Yukon Denali.

"They stole that car," he said. "It just put me out of work."

He said he installed security cameras after his truck was taken, but when his personal car was stolen Wednesday, his camera pointing to the parking lot wasn't working.

His doorbell camera, however, was. It captured audio of the suspects yelling, "Back the f*ck up."

"I actually just moved here from Alaska a week ago... a wild introduction!" said the man's cousin, Adan.

He says he was on the balcony Wednesday and witnessed a group of people lurking near the Denali.

"When I hear his car turn on... at that point, I just run downstairs," said Adan. "I go to the driver's side because I think there's somebody in there. I give [the window] three good hits, but that didn't work. So I ran to the other side and I started grabbing people."

Adan said he tried to stop the thieves, but one member of the group was armed.

"I didn't realize it at first, but he pulled out a gun and shot it in the air," Adan explained. "I just backed up. It's not worth losing my life over a car."

The Place at Castle Hills is a frequent stop for police. In the last year, SAPD responded to the complex for 34 reports of car thefts.

The man whose cars were stolen says he notified apartment management about the crimes, but was met with a lackluster response.

"I did tell them I wanted to leave, but they kind of gave me a roundabout, like, 'That happens everywhere,'" he said. "Yeah, but not twice in a week."

Tenants tell us at least one security guard is on patrol at the complex.

We left a message for the property manager to inquire about any additional security measures they plan to implement. We are waiting to hear back.

"People work hard. You should see how much this guy works," said Adan about his cousin. "He works countless hours. He has two kids and he provides the most for them."

In the meantime, the victim set up a GoFundMe page to help with his financial loss. You can donate here.

The white 2004 Ford F-250 that was stolen had Texas license plate SLS6161. The white 2003 Yukon Denali had Texas license plate MSX5176, with a rack and two pieces of wood on top of the vehicle.

