'I don't feel safe': Neighbors say massive debris pile on high school grounds is becoming a hazard

Lori Rodriguez and Linda Estrada are among the San Antonians concerned over a pile of high school construction debris. Both wear masks outside.

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors living near Highlands High School are fed up with a mountain of construction debris they believe is causing health problems.

Lori Rodriguez has been leading a community effort to bring awareness to the debris pile that’s been sitting on school property right next to homes.

“Walking outside my house now, I don’t feel safe. My son, unfortunately, I don’t let him play outside,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has called San Antonio ISD, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, among other agencies, to report the issue she said has been ongoing for more than a month.

Rodriguez and fellow neighbor Linda Estrada checked out the mound once again Friday morning, wondering when the debris will be safely removed without blowing everywhere.

“Now, if I walk out, I have to wear my mask,” Estrada said.

“I started feeling wheezing at night, very, very deep wheezing," Rodriguez added. "(In) the morning and throughout the day, coughing up phlegm."

Estrada and her husband used to routinely walk around the quiet neighborhood, but not anymore.

“I’ve already been through a whole week of antibiotics and steroids and albuterol and it hasn’t helped me at all,” she said.

Rodriguez and Estrada been vocal on social media, explaining the situation and asking if anyone else has developed respiratory issues over the past month.

“I would like to know if it’s contaminated,” Estrada said, referring to the debris pile.

SAISD officials provided a statement Thursday explaining how the debris is part of a 2020 bond project to build a new gym. The district is working with the contractor, Satterfield and Pontikes, to address the residential concerns.

In the statement, SAISD claims they were only made aware of the neighbors' issues on Wednesday, adding the debris pile is largely excavated dirt removed for construction on the gym.

“Our contractor has assured us that there is no contamination within this material as that was required to be mitigated prior to the excavation," SAISD's statement goes on to say. "However, to ensure public trust, we have asked the contractor to provide additional testing now that the dirt has been excavated. The dirt is scheduled for partial removal within the next few days, leaving only what is necessary to complete the project. Our contractor will also be covering the dirt to reduce dust and other inconveniences.”

Despite the district’s efforts, Rodriguez said she’s not staying silent. She observed construction workers removing big sections of the debris pile on Friday afternoon, but remains skeptical since she claims school and construction officials assured her that the pile would be watered down as part of the removal process.

“There has to be accountability," she said, "because there could be no telling what kind of long-term damage could have been caused years from now."

