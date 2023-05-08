Building evacuated after fire in trash can inside apartment laundry room

The families were evacuated due to the amount of smoke from the fire, while SAFD searched for the source.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A northeast side apartment building had to be evacuated overnight while SAFD searched for the source of the smoke at the building.

Firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Harry Wurzbach near Ft. Sam Houston for reports of a fire.

According to the SAFD Battalion Chief, when crews arrived at the apartments they found light smoke inside one of the buildings. Firefighters evacuated the building and searched for the source of the fire.

Crews located a trash can that was on fire in the laundry room attached to the building. The fire was extinguished and crews continued to look for any hot spots before the all clear was given.

Crews worked to clear the smoke from the units and all residents were able to return to their homes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by arson and fire investigators.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.