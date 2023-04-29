Crews pull severely decomposed body from flooded creek in west San Antonio

The San Antonio Fire Department was able to pull the body from the swift moving water.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman's body was found inside a west-side creek, and the San Antonio Police Department said it was severely decomposed.

Officers arrived to the 5900 block of West Commerce Street around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of the body found in the flooded creek.

The San Antonio Fire Department was able to pull the body from the swift moving water and an investigation is now taking place.

No potential cause of death has been reported. No other details were provided.

This is the second body that was found this week in San Antonio. On Wednesday, a person was found dead at a south-side park tangled up in debris, according to police.

Authorities said they can't rule out foul play, but the investigation is still in the beginning phase.

