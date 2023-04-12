Man allegedly kills baby, hurts two others in domestic violence shooting: What we know

Everything we know about the victims, gunman and circumstances of a domestic dispute that police say turned deadly in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County's crisis of domestic violence reared its head once again on April 10, when police say the ex-husband of a San Antonio woman confronted her at a north-side home and shot her and two young children, one of them fatally.

Here is the latest we know about the victims' relationship to the shooter, their conditions and what comes next.

What happened on April 10?

San Antonio police officers responded to a home along the 500 block of Robinhood, north of Alamo Heights, around 7 p.m.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, officers arrived to find a woman on the sidewalk, shot in the neck and lower torso. She was taken to a local hospital along with an 11-month-old baby and a 2-year-old toddler.

The suspect was arrested that night less than two miles away, according to McManus. He classified the shooting as a domestic violence incident. Two other boys, ages 8 and 11, were able to escape by breaking windows.

Who are the victims?

A 28-year-old woman remains hospitalized at University Hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, having been transferred there from Brooke Army Medical Center. She is in fair condition, according to UH staff.

A 2-year-old toddler, a girl, also remains hospitalized as of Wednesday evening in unknown condition.

An 11-month-old baby girl died as a result of the shooting, after being taken to a local hospital.

Who is the shooter?

Stephen Clare, 50, was arrested on the night of the incident. He has been employed as an nurse practitioner at the Emergency Clinic Alamo Heights.

Court records indicate he and the 28-year-old victim he allegedly shot divorced last year, having stopped living together in January of 2022.

What comes next for Clare?

Clare has been charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10, along with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Clare faces a prison sentence of five to 99 years if he is convicted of the former charge.

He remains jailed on $2 million total bond. According to conditions set by a judge, if Clare is released he must adhere to the conditions of GPS-tracking, full house arrest and a no-contact order with the victims. He also can't possess guns or drink alcohol, and must report in weekly.