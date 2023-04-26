Reward offered for information in murder of Joseph Banales

Banales was found shot to death after a car crash on I-35 North in the Selma area on April 15.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Joseph Banales.

He was a senior nursing student at the University of the Incarnate Word and a member of the ROTC program.

The victim's family said Banales was heading home from a military ball when he was involved in what the family suspects to be a road rage incident with another driver.

The autopsy confirmed that Banales was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and his death is being investigated as a murder.

So far there are no suspects identified in the case.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest. For tips related to this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

