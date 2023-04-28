'Turned our world upside down' | Suspect remains on the loose five years after deadly hit-and-run

28-year-old Jaime Ybarra Cruz was rushed to the hospital after the crash, and authorities haven't been able to find him since he was released.

SAN ANTONIO — Five years ago, a grandfather left his home on the northwest side to pick up his grandson from work.

He never made it.

San Antonio Police say 61-year-old Robert Ramirez was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

"The day we found out that my dad was not coming back, completely turned our world upside down," said Ramirez's daughter, Jamie Garcia.

The suspect in this case, 28-year-old Jaime Ybarra Cruz, was rushed to the hospital after the crash with several broken bones. Once released, law enforcement has never been able to find him.

Police and Ramirez's family are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to do the right thing and turn him in.

The crash happened Saturday, April 28, 2018. Police say as Ramirez crossed the intersection of Iowa and Hackberry on the east side, he was hit by a grey Dodge Charger.

Police say Cruz was driving so fast, he caused Ramirez's truck to roll over. Ramirez died on scene.

"Having to wake up due to having detectives at your door letting you know you're loved one didn't make it, that's the worst feeling ever. I pray nobody ever has to go through that," said Garcia.

Garcia was in tears, knowing her father lost his life while doing something he loved: Caring for his family.

"His whole life was around his family and work. He was loved by many," said Garcia.

Ramirez had a gift of making people laugh. He was always checking on everyone, especially his wife, Terry.

"My mom, she even passed away two years after my dad and she never got justice for my dad," Garcia explained. "My kids, they call for their grandpa all the time. My daughter, at the very beginning, she said, 'I wish I could go to Heaven to see grandma and grandpa.'"

Now, Garcia speaks to her parents at their grave.

She says she will never give up in her pursuit for justice.

The imprint left on her heart from her father's death is something she carries with her every day.

"I'm scared to even let my kid come downtown," she explained. "I'm scared my 17-year-old, he's already gonna start driving and I'm scared for him to drive. I don't want him to drive. I don't want him to go anywhere."

Jaime Ybarra Cruz faces multiple charges, including intoxication manslaughter.