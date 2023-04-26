Body found at southside park by man looking for place to fish, police say

The body was found just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the southside.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found at a southside park tangled up in debris along a bank of the body of water, according to police.

The body was found at 11:39 a.m. at Espada Park located on SE Military Drive by a man looking for a good spot to fish.

Police said the body is of a man around 30 years of age and that it was badly decomposed. Officials believe that the recent rain made the body turn up.

Police said they can't rule out foul play, but the investigation is still in the beginning phase. They also said they didn't believe the man did not die where he was found.

Access to the park is currently closed, but once officials finish their investigation, the park will reopen.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.