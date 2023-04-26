Fiesta goers found dying man in Milam Park, police say

Police say the group was headed back to their cars when they saw the man and called 911.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's biggest party takes a shocking turn for a group of Fiesta goers Tuesday night when they found a man dying in a downtown park.

Police say the group was heading back to their cars after a Fiesta event around 11:00 p.m. They noticed a man in Milam Park on West Commerce who looked distressed and they called 911.

First responders tried to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

Officials say he appears to be in his 40s or 50s.

First responders do not suspect any foul play, saying it appears the man died from natural causes.

The medical examiner will make the final determination on a cause of death.

