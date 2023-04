Police arrived to the residence after conducting a wellness check on the individual, according to a press the release.

SAN ANTONIO — An Air Force service member was found dead in San Antonio on Monday morning, according to a JBSA-Lackland press release.

The release says SAPD officers found the remains of the service member on an off-base residence in San Antonio at 10:19 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived to the residence after conducting a wellness check on the individual, according to a press release.