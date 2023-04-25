SAPD: One shot, none arrested after west-side shooting

Police said the victim's wife called authorities when the shots rang out.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man twice in the torso along the 600 block of Cincinnati Avenue in west San Antonio.

The unidentified victim was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said, adding the shooter took off from the scene. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the victim's wife called law enforcement when the gunshots rang out. It's unknown what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.