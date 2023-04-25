'It's scary' : Uber driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger

Authorities say Luis Deleon Jr. is a former Leon Valley patrol officer. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar believes there could be more victims.

SAN ANTONIO — A safe ride home took a dangerous turn when an Uber driver allegedly sexually assaulted his passenger. It happened on Feb. 24, 2023.

Authorities say the driver, 30-year-old Luis Deleon Jr., is a former patrol officer. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit for arrest, a woman had several drinks at a northside bar before she ordered an Uber. Deleon allegedly picked her up just after 2 a.m.

The 45-year-old victim told police the driver made small talk with her. During the ride, she says Deleon asked her to get into the front seat. When she refused, the victim states Deleon pulled over and got into the back seat.

That’s when the woman says Deleon forced her to perform oral sex on him, causing her pain. After the assault, Deleon dropped her off at her home, the victim said. She sought medical care the next day.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) took over the investigation in March. Sheriff Javier Salazar says the assault took place in his department’s jurisdiction.

“Over the past several weeks we have been working on the case,” said Sheriff Salazar. “Several days ago, we obtained a warrant for the arrest of Deleon. We found out he was out of state. We put this information out through mainstream media. We did come to find out that soon after we put the information out, friends and family of Deleon started warning him that he was being blasted out on social media for being wanted. He began to make his way back to Texas. This morning, we were able to make an arrest of Deleon in the downtown area without incident.”

The Leon Valley Police Department (LVPD) confirmed Deleon’s employment from Dec. 27, 2019, to July 14, 2022. It’s unclear if he had any infractions during that time, or if he was fired from the job. KENS 5 submitted an open records request with LVPD.

“He does still possess a peace officer’s license,” the Sheriff said.

Detectives believe there could be more victims.

“We would like anybody with information on other incidents that may have occurred with Deleon to please give us a call,” said Sheriff Salazar.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said Lisa White. “It’s very scary that people will take advantage of you when you’re trying to do the right thing.”

White Ubered to NIOSA on Tuesday.

“I try not to Uber alone,” she said. “I make sure the driver tells me his name. I’ve heard that it’s a good practice when you get in the car to make sure you can unlock the door [from inside] and that you can roll down the window.”

Jessica Sanenz also Ubered to NIOSA with her friend.

“You have to be alert,” said Sanenz. “Usually I let people know; friends or family, that I am heading somewhere, and I am taking some sort of transportation. Check that if they tell you the license plate, you are getting in that car and it’s the same description. We can’t always rely on companies to keep us safe; you have to rely on your own wits. Get picked up in a well-lit area. Even if you don’t know someone, make sure they get into their ride share safely.”

Deleon has been charged with sexual assault, which is a second-degree felony. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.