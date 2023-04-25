Thieves caught on camera as they steal thousands of dollars worth of furnishings

Ovalle said the thieves tried to break in through the back door but got in through a window.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio couple said they caught thieves in the act that was captured on surveillance video. They say two men stole more than $12,000 worth of furnishings from their home under renovation. And the homeowner also showed up and tried to block them in. But, they got away.

Angel Ovalle said they are devastated because it is their first home. In the video, you see the men loading up the goods, followed by a red car showing up. The driver inside is Ovalle's boyfriend. The men ignored him who tried to block them in.

"There is no way they are going to jump that 3-foot cement drop," she said. "They backed up and took off."

At the time, Ovalle's boyfriend was on the phone with police. He followed after them for a short bit.

"He chased them for a few blocks," she said.

Ovalle and her boyfriend said the two men broke into their home and stole $12,000 worth of items, like led mirrors, light fixtures, and tools.

"I don't only feel robbed from the materialistic things," she said. "But, they took a lot of the stuff I was excited about."

Ovalle said the thieves tried to break in through the back door. But got in through a window at the home of West Wildwood Drive.

"They didn't turn on any lights or anything," she said. "They put everything towards the door. Everything they wanted to steal."

She said the men put the heavy items on the porch by the front door. She said they then brought their truck around, to the front, backed-it up and started loading up. The couple has put in hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations, because this is their first home.

"It has been a roller coaster of emotions," she said. "But we are going to keep going."