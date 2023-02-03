Bexar County judge fractures ankle while in Austin

The judge's office said he was in Austin to meet with Texas legislators while advocating for the needs of Bexar County residents.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai fractured his ankle at the State Capitol on Tuesday, according to the judge's office.

His office said he was in Austin to meet with Texas legislators while advocating for the needs of Bexar County residents.

The judge will be wearing a boot and using a scooter as he heals from his injury.

Judge Sakai was elected as county judge during the November 2022 elections.

Since 1995 he has worked to establish family drug and early childhood courts in San Antonio, initiatives which have garnered recognition as model systems across Texas and the country.

"It's what's kept me going," saidSakai, who has so thoroughly intertwined his life's work with his life that one particularly tough case in the early 2000s forced him to sit and "really figure out if I really wanted to be a judge."

