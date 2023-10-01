'We're going to be transparent': Judge Peter Sakai leads first Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting

Sakai stressed the importance of hearing out all constituents and demonstrating dignity and respect in future Commissioners Court meetings.

SAN ANTONIO — Peter Sakai gaveled in a new era Tuesday morning as he took over the seat of former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, who helmed the County Commissioners Court for more than two decades.

Judge Sakai, officially sworn in on New Year’s Day, expressed commitment to constant communication, efficiency and listening to the people of Bexar County.

“Going to go on a listening tour and we are going to be talking to all the department heads, we’re going to talk to all the elected officials. I want to hear how we can make Bexar County more efficient and effective,” Sakai said.

From the judicial bench to Commissioners Court, Sakai stressed he’s ready for a new year of progress across Bexar County.

He also pressed on bridging the digital divide by creating a public internet utility, considering one in five Bexar County households lack internet access.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Commissioners approved $150,000 for a Wellness Recharge Room at the staff-strained jail with the overall goal to boost worker morale.

Commissioners also greenlight a $150,000 grant for Velocity Texas, a local non-profit that focuses on creating jobs in the bioscience field.

“We passed some agenda items today that will specifically help the sheriff’s deputies and to promote economic development so I’m excited about the matters that were presented and passed today by the court,” Sakai said. “We finished here before lunch time and we’re going to go back to work, and I think we made it real clear we’re going to be open, we’re going to be transparent.”