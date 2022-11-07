Election 2022: Peter Sakai, Trish DeBerry facing off to succeed Nelson Wolff as Bexar County judge

They're looking to become the first new leader of the Bexar County Commissioners Court since 2001, when Wolff first came to the office.

SAN ANTONIO — As Nelson Wolff puts the final notes on his 21-year tenure as Bexar County judge, the race between the candidates vying to follow in his footsteps is hitting the homestretch.

Republican Trish DeBerry, Democrat Peter Sakai and Libertarian Edgar Coyle are all on the ballot for the general election as Nov. 8 approaches. Sakai defeated Texas Rep. Ina Minjarez in the primary runoff to secure his nomination, while DeBerry locked down her spot on the ballot after easily dispatching Nathan Buchanan in March.

Who is Trish DeBerry?

Setting her sights on bigger goals, DeBerry forfeited her seat on the Bexar County Commissioners Court last December as she jumpstarted her campaign to lead it. Speaking to KENS 5 earlier this year, she indicated her confidence that the county was ready for a different kind of leadership.

"As we look at the immigration problem that is out of control, gas prices are at an all-time high, then we look at inflation... I think people are sick and tired of what is going on," she said back in February. "I think that bodes well for Republicans."

Three primary issues loom above the rest for DeBerry: rising property taxes, county jail infrastructure and the crisis of domestic violence. She said she plans to advocate for reform of the property-tax appraisal process, and indicated a culture change is needed at the Bexar County jail.

DeBerry says she believes her "pragmatic business skillset" will carry her to victory.

"I asked some very tough questions (as a county commissioner) to make sure we were representing the taxpayers in the way we need to represent them," she said. "Looking for solutions—at the end of the day, that is the kind of leadership that people want in the county judge's seat."

Who is Peter Sakai?

Best known for advocating for children from the bench for a quarter of a century in Bexar County, Sakai is running to become a judge of a different sort.

Speaking to KENS 5 in February, Sakai said he aspires to serve as a trusted bridge for the community should he win.

"We, as a community, need to come together," Sakai said earlier this year. "It's going to require experienced leadership; people that know how to put things together and how to bring people together."

Since 1995 he has worked to establish family drug and early childhood courts in San Antonio, initiatives which have garnered recognition as model systems across Texas and the country.

"It's what's kept me going," saidSakai, who has so thoroughly intertwined his life's work with his life that one particularly tough case in the early 2000s forced him to sit and "really figure out if I really wanted to be a judge."

Sakai told KENS 5 that, if chosen to lead the county, he'll continue to bring innovative solutions to improve the court system. Specifically, he's targeting the ripple effects the courts have across jails.

He also points to housing scarcity, domestic violence and an improved school-to-workforce pipeline as initiatives he'd like to address. And when it comes to the economy, Sakai said Bexar County needs to think big when deciding how to use federal funds from the Build Back Better plan.

"Homelessness is still a chronic issue. What we need to do is to create an opportunity so people can have affordable housing," he said.

Who is Edgar Coyle?

A former New Mexican who works as a carpenter by trade, Coyle says he decided to run for Bexar County judge "after seeing the detrimental impact of the (pandemic-era) lockdowns, handed down by local government."

Among his priorities, Coyle emphasizes repealing all COVID-era policies enacted by county leaders, abolishing property taxes and ending the drug war in Bexar County. He also says he would "take a hard look" at emergency powers granted to local authorities while holding them accountable.

County Commissioner seats also up for grabs

Because DeBerry vacated her seat as Precinct 3 commissioner to run for Bexar County judge, there's an open seat voters are charged with filling this election cycle.

Marialyn Barnard, a former justice of the Fourth Circuit of Appeals, was appointed to serve the rest of DeBerry's term in the interim, but isn't seeking a full term. Instead, it will be either Democrat Susan Korbel or Republican Grant Moody.

Korbel is a San Antonio business owner who seeks to plan for the future of Bexar County through initiatives targeting sustainability, housing options and climate change. Moody is a U.S. Marines veteran, having completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before going on to work in high-level positions for USAA and Valero. He emphasized fiscal reprioritization and public safety as priorities, as well as the implementation of new initiatives to help San Antonio compete with Austin when it comes to cost of living and foster family-friendly communities.

Over in Precinct 4, Democrat Tommy Calvert looks to fend off Larry Ricketts for another term on the commissioners court. Both men ran unopposed in the March primaries.