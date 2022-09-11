Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?

SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized.

No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton all won re-election. Incumbents were largely successful in U.S. House races impacting the San Antonio area as well, but while the concrete number of voters was up over 2018, officials say the share of registered voters that made it to the polls this election was smaller.