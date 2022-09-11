Who won the biggest San Antonio and Texas races?

SAN ANTONIO — Election Day votes continued to slowly roll in as the clock struck midnight Tuesday night, but many of the biggest local and state races were all but finalized.
No major surprises were in store for the big-ticket Texas races, where Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton all won re-election. Incumbents were largely successful in U.S. House races impacting the San Antonio area as well, but while the concrete number of voters was up over 2018, officials say the share of registered voters that made it to the polls this election was smaller.
Read on to see who won in the major local, regional and state races:
- Texas Governor: Greg Abbot (R) wins re-election over Beto O'Rourke (D).
- Texas Lieutenant Governor: Dan Patrick (R) wins re-election over Mike Collier (D) and Shanna Steele (L).
- Texas Attorney General: Ken Paxton (R) wins re-election over Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) and Mark Ash (L).
- Texas Comptroller: Glenn Hegar (R) wins re-election over Janet Dudding (D) and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L).
- Texas Land Commissioner: Dawn Buckingham (R) defeats Jay Kleberg (D) and Alfred Molison Jr. (G).
- Texas Agriculture Commissioner: Sid Miller (R) wins re-election over Susan Hays (D).
- Texas Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian (R) wins re-election over Luke Warford (D), Jaime Andres Diez (L) and Hunter Wayne Crow (G).
- Bexar County Judge: Peter Sakai (D) defeats Trish DeBerry (R) and Edgar Coyle (L).
- Bexar County District Attorney: Joe Gonzales (D) wins re-election over Marc LaHood (R).
- U.S. House District 15: Monica De La Cruz (R) defeats Michelle Vallejo (D) and Ross Lynn Jr. Leone (L).
- U.S. House District 20: Joaquin Castro (D) wins re-election over Kyle Sinclair (R).
- U.S. House District 21: Chip Roy (R) wins re-election over Claudia Andreana Zapata (D).
- U.S. House District 23: Tony Gonzales (R) wins re-election over John Lira (D).
- U.S. House District 28: Henry Cuellar (D) wins re-election over Cassy Garcia (R).
- U.S. House District 35: Greg Casar (D) defeats Dan McQueen (R).
