SAN ANTONIO — Local school districts have responded to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's order for residents to stay home.

La Vernia Independent School District: School will be closed through April 21. Click here to read LVISD's post.

Lackland Independent School District: The district has a dedicated page for updates regarding coronavirus. In the latest post as of 7:16 p.m. on March 23, the district says, "We have carefully reevaluated our operations and are taking immediate action to scale down staff that report physically to work." The district will continue to provide food service and instruction. School had previously been closed through April 3. Click here to read LISD's post.

North East Independent School District: Information about extended school closures will come soon. The curbside meal program and distance learning will continue. Click here to read NEISD's post.

Northside Independent School District: The district is taking "immediate action" to scale down staff that reports physically to work. Food service and instruction will continue - as well as "the delivery of essential technology to those who need it." Click here to read NISD's post.

San Antonio Independent School District posted just after 7 p.m. that schools will be "closed indefinitely" the district removed that post from its page. SAISD later posted on Facebook that the district would make a formal announcement Tuesday about the remaining school year. Click here to read SAISD's post.

Southwest Independent School District: A comment from the district on their post says, "The new order will extend our school closure date. This Wednesday, we will meet with our local ISD partners. Once determined we will post the new date at that time." All SWISD personnel - except meal plan distribution staff - will continue working remotely. Click here to read SWISD's post.

