SAN ANTONIO — A simple wave seems to go further at a time like this.

On Monday, dozens of teachers from Sarah King Elementary School paraded through neighborhoods to visit the little ones they haven't seen in weeks.

Teachers taped handmade signs to their cars that read "We Miss You" and "Wash Your Hands."

"Just to let them know we're thinking of them. Let them know that we love them," said Blanca Rendon, who teaches second grade dual-language.

"They're like our own kids," said Priscella Gonzalez, who teaches third grade. "I just miss them, I really do."

Honks rang down the street as children called out the names of their teachers.

With every honk, smile and wave teachers found a new way to motivate students at the start of their virtual school week.

Students in San Antonio ISD are keeping up with their classes online until further notice. While they're staying on track, it's not the same.

"One of my students specifically said he wishes school was open because he misses learning in the classroom," said Laura Cardenas, who teaches second grade.

It's not the daily routine they're used to, but they're still in this together.

"Even though we're not talking to them every day, even though we're not seeing them every day, we're thinking of them every day," said Rendon.

