SAN ANTONIO — Several school districts have announced they will extend spring break after news Friday of the first confirmed coronavirus case outside of the Lackland quarantine.

Most schools were scheduled to resume after spring break on Monday, March 16. That has been delayed by various amounts depending on the school. Some schools are also preparing for distance learning.

Below is complete list of schools that have announced closures so far:

North East ISD- Closing schools until March 23. View full announcement to families here.

Northside ISD-Closing schools until March 23. View letter from superintendent here.

Judson ISD-Closing schools until March 23. View full letter here.

St. Mary's Hall- Closing schools until April 3.

Great Hearts Academies- Closing schools, resuming classes on Monday, March 30.

The Montessori School of San Antonio- extending spring break until April 3.

Earlier on Friday, health and city officials announced the first case of coronavirus in San Antonio that is outside of the JBSA Lackland quarantine cases. The annual "party with a purpose" Fiesta was canceled in April, and rescheduled for November.

