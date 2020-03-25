SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo College Foundation has established the COVID-19 Student Impact Fund to provide emergency resources for students affected by the coronavirus.

The foundation is allocating up to $25,000 to provide immediate relief for those students with the greatest need.

The fund will help students who need temporary assistance so they can buy groceries, pay rent or utility bills, technology for remote learning and much more.

If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.

