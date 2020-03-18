SAN ANTONIO — The halls may be quiet at Lutheran High School, but outside of Mr. Becker's AP Physics, you could still hear students.

Their voices echoed throughout the room from the speakers of his laptop.

"You wouldn't have comprehended the idea that you could do this in the 80s," he said as he spoke about digital learning. "To have a class and not have them physically in front of you, yea it's different."

Online classes are what Lutheran High and plenty of schools across San Antonio are gearing up for as the pandemic progresses.

"If we don't have kids working right away, there's going to be gaps in their education later on," Patrick Maynard, the head of school said. "That's just not something we can live with and that's what pushed us to go as fast as we can and get our kids prepping.

Lutheran High has about 140 students and all of them have iPads which made the digital classroom transition faster and easier. They also opened up their gym with spaces for students who need WiFi to watch their classes.

"It's been very different," high school junior, Mikki Urban, said. "I'm not a big fan of online learning but I'm happy that we do have it so we don't have summer learning."

A sign written backward, tailored to Mr. Becker’s online class said it all: Get used to different.

Because when we adapt, we overcome.

