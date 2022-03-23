Southeast side neighbors call for increased police patrols

The call for action comes after a man was shot by a stranger who fell asleep on his back porch.

A man was shot by a stranger sleeping on his back porch.

It's just the latest in a string of senseless shootings in the Highland Park Neighborhood on San Antonio's southeast side.

Saturday's shooting on McKinley Avenue motivated residents to take action to protect their neighborhood.

"It's something that really did scare the neighborhood, especially the residents who live on McKinley," said Highland Park Neighborhood Association President, Ryan Garza.

Garza says while most of the shootings in the neighborhood have not resulted in casualties, the situation seems to call for greater police presence.

"It's something that needs to happen soon, needs to happen quickly," he explained.

He's taking these concerns to the neighborhood's City Councilwoman, Phyllis Viagran.

"Hopefully you will see a police officer on every other corner keeping an eye out in the neighborhood. That will deter crime. That will let criminals know Highland Park isn't an area where crime is something you can do on the regular or at all," said Garza.

Councilwoman Viagran says she supports the proposition.

"I am for increased patrols because I know that's what my district wants," said Viagran in a phone interview Wednesday.

In the bond election this May, voters will decide whether to pass a measure that includes a new police substation. It's for the southeast side, which includes the Highland Park neighborhood.

"We got our crime stats. Homicide rates were up. The communities are concerned. Some communities are scared so they want that presence to feel protected," said Viagran.

In the meantime, Viagran encourages neighbors to report anything suspicious to police by calling 911 or the non-emergency line.

"Those calls, those numbers are going to help us and validate what we need in the area," said Garza. "Our neighborhood is not a violent neighborhood. It's not a neighborhood where crime is something that happens all the time. We are of the nature that if we see something, we say something."