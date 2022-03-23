Show off these well-known fiesta medals. Here's how much they cost and where to purchase them.

Fiesta attendees will showcase some of their favorite medals during the 11-day festival running from March 31 to April 10.

SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta season is here so bring on the medals!

Every year local businesses and organizations create their own medal exhibiting unique fiesta designs for event attendees to purchase.

Medals can range in price, size and shape for fiesta attendees to medal fans to proudly display on a colorful sash. However, some attendees get creative with their medals pinning on jackets, hats, caps, blazers and more.

Take a look at some well-known medals:

Whataburger ($6.99) - Orange and white stripes similar to Whataburger's bags and french fry containers with the center of the medal displaying a spinning Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Below the biscuit reads in vibrant colored words "Viva Fiesta 2022".

Bill Millers ($8.00) - The famous iced tea mascot is front and center for this year's fiesta medal. The well-known cow, chicken and pig on Bill Miller's logo are cleverly placed on the fiesta-colored papel picados.

Fiesta-themed t-shirts will also be sold for $15.00 beginning Thursday, March 24. The medals and t-shirts are available for purchase at San Antonio locations or online.

Spurs ($10.00) - The Spurs 2021-2022 city edition jersey complete with fiesta colors is the main attraction for this year's medal. According to their website, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Spurs Give foundation.

Alamo ($15.00) - Remember the Alamo this year with a fiesta medal that includes the six flags of Texas behind the Alamo complete with a ribbon of the Texas flag.

Proceeds go to Remember the Alamo Foundation to provide support exclusively for the Alamo and its preservation, educational outreach and public programs, according to their website where you can purchase the medal.

SA Public Library ($8.00) - "Libraries Are Our Foundation" is the name of San Antonio Public Library's 2022 fiesta medal. The design features the San Antonio skyline emerging from the pages of an open book.

Medals are available for purchase at Monarch Trophy on San Pedro or online.

Fiesta attendees will showcase some of their favorite medals during the 11-day festival running from March 31 to April 10.