Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs continue their 4-game road trip with a stop in Portland.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (28-44) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) tonight as the Spurs continue their 4-game road trip and have a reunion with ex-Spur, Drew Eubanks.

The Spurs are 1-0 against the Blazers this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs defeated the Warriors, 110-108.

Josh Richardson led the team in scoring with 25 points. Dejounte Murray had 19 points while Johnson added 14 points in the win.

"We played really well. I'm very happy for them tonight," said Gregg Popovich. "To get a win here, we're thrilled. We played well enough to win. We still got a lot of things we need to learn."

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Trail Blazers average 37 three-point attempts per game, ninth-most in the NBA.

2. The Spurs hold opponents to 33.0 attempts per game, sixth-fewest in the league.

3. The Spurs rank fifth in the NBA with a 64.4 assist percentage while the Trail Blazers assist percentage sits at 58.7%.

4. Portland's Ben McLemore is averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists in his last five games against San Antonio.

5. In his last five games against Portland, Spurs' Dejounte Murray is averaging 11.2 points, 8.8 assists, and 7.0 rebounds.