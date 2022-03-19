Man in critical condition after being shot by person sleeping on his porch

The man noticed the suspect sleeping on his porch. He went to wake him up which led to an altercation resulting in the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the torso after waking up someone who was sleeping on his porch Saturday morning, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of McKinley. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

A resident of the home found a man sleeping on their back porch. He tried to wake the man up but that led to an altercation, police said. At some point during the altercation, the suspect shot the victim and then ran away, police said.