Car found after being stolen with toddlers inside, police say

Police say the two toddlers were found in the vehicle sleeping in the backseat.

SAN ANTONIO — Two toddlers are safe after the car they were in was stolen on the west side early Saturday morning, police say.

Just after 2 a.m., a woman flagged police down in the area of the 6800 block of West Military. She told police that someone had taken her vehicle that had her two toddlers inside of it.

Police then issued a city wide 'Be on the Lookout' and over 10 San Antonio Police units swarmed the area in search of the car until it was found in the 2600 block of Westward.

When the vehicle was found, police say the two children were asleep in the backseat. They were checked my medical services as a precaution.