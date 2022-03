Police said the man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was shot at a north-side gas station, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the 2600 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said the man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was found and arrested a few blocks away on Panda Drive and Fennel Street.