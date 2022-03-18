USAA ordered to pay $140 million related to anti‑money laundering regulations

The federal agency said USAA Federal Savings Bank admitted it failed to implement and maintain an anti-money laundering program.

SAN ANTONIO — USAA Federal Savings Bank has been ordered to pay $140 million in civil money penalties related to the Bank Secrecy Act, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

The federal agency said USAA Federal Savings Bank admitted it failed to implement and maintain an anti-money laundering program, which was a requirement under the Bank Secrecy Act. That took place from at least January 2016 through April 2021.

The San Antonio-based bank also admitted that it willfully failed to accurately and timely report thousands of suspicious financial activity by its customers, including customers using personal accounts for apparent criminal activity.

“As its customer base and revenue grew in recent years, USAA FSB willfully failed to ensure that its compliance program kept pace, resulting in millions of dollars in suspicious transactions flowing through the U.S. financial system without appropriate reporting,” said FinCEN’s Acting Director Himamauli Das.

As far as the penalty of $140 million, $80 million was assessed by FinCEN and $60 million was assessed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for related violations.

KENS 5 reached out to the bank Friday, and USAA responded with this statement: