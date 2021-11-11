Spurs, USAA unveil new VIP military entrance at AT&T Center

USAA and the Spurs have teamed up to honor the military community.

SAN ANTONIO — The military community are getting the appreciation they deserve when they head to San Antonio Spurs games at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs and USAA are joining forces once again to honor active duty, National Guard and reserve, and retired servicemembers.

Ahead of the Wednesday night game versus the King, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to thank military members for their selfless service to officially unveil the USAA Northeast VIP entrance for military, veterans and USAA members.

“On Veterans Day, we come together as a nation to honor those who took the oath to defend our country,” said Wayne Peacock, USAA’s president and CEO. “Whether they serve two years or 40, veterans share a common bond of service and a willingness to sacrifice that inspires us all. So it’s fitting that the San Antonio Spurs and USAA have a special way to recognize veterans, both on Veterans Day and every time they see a game here in Military City U.S.A.”

The newly designated entrance showcases artwork and digital displays honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. Fans with a military ID as well as members who show their USAA card, member ID, proof of insurance or USAA app can access the entrance one hour prior to tipoff at all Spurs home games and at most other AT&T Center events.

“We are forever grateful to our military members for their service to our country and proud to have so many who call San Antonio home,” said Peter J. Holt, Managing Partner for SS&E. “The military community has shaped San Antonio’s resilient legacy and they’re an invaluable piece of our city’s bright future. Through our continued partnership with USAA, we strive to honor and celebrate military members and their families – providing memorable experiences for them right here at the AT&T Center is just one way we can do that.”

Military Discount for 2021-22 Season

Thanks to USAA, the official military appreciation partner of the San Antonio Spurs, all service members and veterans can receive up to 40% off tickets during USAA Salute Night games throughout the season at Spurs.com/salute.