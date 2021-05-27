USAA opening new office in Charlotte

On Thursday, San Antonio-based USAA announced that they are opening a new office in Charlotte, North Carolina later this year.

USAA, which has a massive 228-acre campus headquarters in San Antonio, says this move supports its efforts to attract talented audit, banking, legal, risk management and technology professionals.

"Employers looking for a highly skilled work force and high quality of life keep coming to North Carolina," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. "We pride ourselves on being the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation and I'm proud that USAA, which has provided for military families since 1922, has decided to expand its presence in Charlotte."

USAA already has a small number of employees living in the Charlotte area. This new office location will eventually host approximately 750 employees who will work either onsite or in a hybrid model.

“North Carolina is proud to support companies founded by and for the military community,” said North Carolina State Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We look forward to working together with USAA to align our diverse and highly-skilled talent with good jobs in fintech.”

USAA is leasing six floors of the 10-story, 153,000-square-foot building consisting of approximately 90,000 square feet of office space. Employees are expected to begin moving into the building by the end of 2021.