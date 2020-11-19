USAA commits millions to local nonprofits in need of COVID-related support

In addition to providing support to local nonprofits, USAA is also providing support to nonprofits nationally.

SAN ANTONIO — Local non-profits in need of COVID-related support will soon get the help they need, thanks to USAA.

The San Antonio-headquartered company is giving back to the community by committing $3.5 million to seven organizations providing support in the areas of food insecurity, homeless prevention, quality childcare, and helping close the digital divide.

The seven organizations that USAA will be donating to include, Texas A&M San Antonio, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, Have for Hope of Bexar County, San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

In addition to committing funds to these local organizations, USAA is committing an additional $1.5 million to non-profit organizations nationally.