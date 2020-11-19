USAA commits millions to local nonprofits in need of COVID-related support

SAN ANTONIO — Local non-profits in need of COVID-related support will soon get the help they need, thanks to USAA.
The San Antonio-headquartered company is giving back to the community by committing $3.5 million to seven organizations providing support in the areas of food insecurity, homeless prevention, quality childcare, and helping close the digital divide.
The seven organizations that USAA will be donating to include, Texas A&M San Antonio, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, Have for Hope of Bexar County, San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and Meals on Wheels San Antonio.
In addition to committing funds to these local organizations, USAA is committing an additional $1.5 million to non-profit organizations nationally.
Of the decision to commit $5 million total to more than two dozen non-profit organizations, Harriet Dominique, the Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA said, "Since the pandemic began in March, many families across the country have experienced hardships related to food insecurity, limited access to technology and connectivity for remote schooling, lack of childcare and sometimes even homelessness ...we hope this continued support that we are able to provide to key nonprofit organizations helps with some of the burdens families are experiencing.”