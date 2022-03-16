Man stabbed at homeless camp on northeast side, police say

The victim was cut across his stomach and back. Investigators said both the suspect and the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, were from the camp.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight on the northeast side early Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a call for help at a homeless camp just after 1 a.m. behind a gas station, north of Loop 410.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was cut across his stomach and back. Investigators said both the suspect and the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, were from the camp in the 8700 block of Perrin Beitel Road.

So far, no arrests have been made.