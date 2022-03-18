At least one dead after driver veers off San Antonio highway, lands in waters

Authorities said the driver veered off 1604, eventually landing in nearby waters.

SAN ANTONIO — At least one person is dead following a crash on the city's west side, authorities say.

The incident happened early Friday morning on Highway 1604 at Potranco going southbound.

Authorities told KENS 5 the driver was going south on the highway when they veered off 1604, eventually landing in nearby waters.

Our KENS 5 crew at the scene witnessed the vehicle being extracted from the waters. Authorities said the driver was still inside.

The San Antonio Fire Department was leaving the scene as we arrived, but crews had been there for hours working to get the vehicle back onto land.