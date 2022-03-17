West Texas fatal crash is a reminder of a painful time in New Braunfels

Like the current crash, the church bus collision involved a group returning from an event.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — For the faithful at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, the searing shock of the west Texas crash that killed nine people this week is painfully familiar.

13 members of their church died in a crash caused by a wrong way driver in 2017 on an isolated rural road in Uvalde County.

Senior Pastor of the church, Brad McLean said learning of the loss was a powerful reminder of the tragedy that rocked his congregation.

“When you see a news report and multiple lives lost in a tragic car crash, it certainly takes you back.”

Like the current crash, the church bus collision involved a group returning from an event.

McLean said “Our group was coming home and it seems they were going home as well."

Standing next to a display where pinned up prayers offer hope, McLean said prayer works.

“When we pray for others we are literally taking their life before the throne of God and asking God 'would you comfort them and ease their pain when they are hurting?’” McLean said, adding “That is the way to show love.”

And he said simply showing up matters also.

“Oftentimes, in moments like this we want to say the right thing. We want to say the perfect thing. Rarely do we do that. Rarely are we able to express in words the perfect thing that will comfort a family but being there does so much more,” McLean said.

McLean said as his congregation worked through the time when they buried 13 of their friends, the power of community involvement could not be overstated.

“During our own bus crash, there were many who attended every single service. They were there for every one and with that kind of encouragement, you don't have to say words. You're just demonstrating ‘we love you, we care about you and we are here for you to walk through these days together.’” McLean said.

McLean said people of faith take comfort in their belief that the end of this life is not the end of the story.