SAN ANTONIO — One man dies driving a bicycle after a vehicle struck him on the northeast side Thursday evening, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident occurred on the 1900 block of N.E. Loop 410 near Post Oak Road around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police say the bicyclist was traveling on a bike path and missed a stop sign when the vehicle struck him.