New SAPD substation for District 3 part of proposed bond funding

Following recent crimes in Highland Park, neighborhood leaders say now is the time to build a long-awaited police substation.

SAN ANTONIO — It's news that shook San Antonio: Toddlers hogtied and trapped inside a house. The two were found alone inside a southeast side home in the Highland Park Neighborhood.

As investigators were on the scene, police say a shooting erupted in that same intersection, targeting a home. Officers do not believe the two crimes were related.

An initiative that began years ago when former District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran was in office, is calling for more police presence in the area -- in the form of a new police substation.

In a Zoom meeting with the Highland Park Neighborhood Association Wednesday, current District 3 Councilwoman, Phyllis Viagran, said the new substation could soon become a reality.

"Two hot topics right now that have been in the news centered around the 400 and 600 blocks of Bailey," said SAPD SAFFE Officer, Matthew Tieken, in his report to the Highland Park Neighborhood Association Wednesday. "There was quite an incident that happened in that 400 block concerning those children."

37-year-old Priscilla Ann Salais, a temporary guardian for two toddlers at a home on Bailey Street, is in jail facing two counts of child endangerment.

Police say a one-year-old girl was found hogtied and a two-year-old boy was found caged in a playpen covered with a playpen's changing table and baby carrier.

According to an affidavit, Salais's grandmother went to the home in the 400 block of Bailey Avenue on Sunday and heard the children crying inside a locked room. Firefighters forced open the door to give immediate aid to the children.

"These aren't things we're used to hearing in our area, in our neighborhood, especially in our backyard," said Ryan Garza, President of the Highland Park Neighborhood Association.

Garza says these recent crimes could be the tipping point to getting a nearby police substation.

"We are working to get that D3 substation that has been long overdue," said Garza. "So those numbers are going to help us get to that goal and make it a reality."

Councilwoman Viagran, said in Wednesday's meeting -- that's the plan. A new SAPD substation is set to be built using a portion of the $185 million in proposed bond funding.

"To make sure that as we grow, everybody gets covered and feels safe," said Viagran to the neighborhood association. "So that is on the bond as a new build, new facility."

The rest of the proposed $185 million for San Antonio's District 3 will go toward projects involving drainage, streets, facilities, parks and artwork. Housing was not included in the funding. Viagran says if and when any new housing projects come, neighborhoods and neighborhood associations will be brought in first to discuss.