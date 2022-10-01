'What she did to these children is unforgivable' | Woman arrested after police find toddlers hog-tied, caged

The temporary guardian accused of child endangerment in the case of a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is accused of hogtying a 1-year-old and keeping a 2-year-old caged inside a playpen on the southeast side, police said.

"What she did to these children is unforgivable," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman, identified as the children's temporary guardian, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. Police gave an update after it was reported that the toddlers were found alone and tied up over the weekend.

The incident, which was reported at a duplex on Bailey Avenue near Piedmont Avenue on Sunday afternoon, involved two toddlers who were found in a bedroom, authorities said.

McManus said it started off as a welfare check and officers had to breach the door to a bedroom to get in.

He said the 1-year-old girl was found with both her feet and hands bound, and she had a black eye and bloody lip. The 2-year-old boy was inside a playpen covered with a top. Both children were crying and soiled.

Child Protective Services took the two into their custody.

The woman, who is in her 30s, faces two counts of child endangerment. The punishment, McManus said, usually carries a punishment of up to two years in prison. He said it doesn't line up with what she's accused of doing to the children who were in her care.