One of two students killed in accident near Johnson High School identified

One of the two students who died in a fiery crash in north San Antonio Saturday has been identified.

The Medical Examiner said 17-year-old Ziv Hoodani was one of the two Johnson High School students who died in this crash.

The accident happened near Bulverde Road and TPC Parkway near Johnson High School around 4 p.m. late Saturday afternoon.

Officials say two vehicles crashed, leaving the drivers trapped inside, the vehicles burst into flames and the drivers died.

Johnson High School Principal Gary Comalander informed the community that the two drivers killed in the accident were students at the school.

The second male driver has not yet been identified by authorities.

On Sunday, students and parents gathered outside the school's entrance to remember their classmates. They filled the fence with stuffed animals, flowers, candles and crosses as part of a vigil.