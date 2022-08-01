BCSO: Two dead after vehicles crash and burst into flames on the far north side

Traffic is being diverted as investigators work the scene and vehicles should try to avoid this area, BCSO says.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a two vehicle crash burst into flames Saturday afternoon in north Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sherriff's Office.

The incident occurred near Bulverde Road and TPC Parkway around 4 p.m. late Saturday afternoon.

Officials say two vehicles crashed leaving the drivers trapped inside, the vehicles burst into flames and the drivers died.

