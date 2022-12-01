MLK Commission organizing 'virtual' march after cancellation of in-person event

As with 2021, San Antonians will have the chance to tune into a film project touring the march's route while including perspective from community leaders.

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission are getting their virtual plans organized to commemorate the civil rights icon in alternate ways.

Last week the commission voted to cancel the annual in-person march, one of the biggest MLK Day events in the country, saying the threat posed by omicron was just too great as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

On Wednesday it was lights, camera, action on the east side as commission members worked on a virtual experience, making the march accessible to anyone with access to a screen or an internet connection. Working in tandem with local leaders from a variety of backgrounds, they worked to create a movie that will emphasize the issues they hoped to share come Monday.

This year's theme: "Free to be." And the commission is focusing extra strongly on voting rights.

They say they want everyone to remember that fulfilling Dr. King's dream is a job for everyone, and a job that's year-round.