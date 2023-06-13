In the heat of the moment: Violent crime tends to increase in the summer, US DOJ says

As the temperature rises, so does the rate of violent crime. Experts say the heat plays a role, but it isn't the only factor.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s not just the weather that’s heating up. Tensions are on the rise, as violent crime typically spikes in the summer months.

On Tuesday, there were four separate shootings in San Antonio.

This violent start to the summer is part of a nationwide trend, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Burglary, rape, assault, and murder tend to rise with the temperatures, while vehicle theft and robbery rates remain the same.

“That fire ball in the sky; when people get hot, they are more easy to get to an agitated state,” said Dr. Colton Daniels, an assistant professor of criminology at St. Mary’s University.

Dr. Daniels says longer days, more social interaction, and more alcohol use also play a role.

“School is out,” he said. “People are out and about more. They are going to bump into each other more, there is a higher chance of a negative interaction."

The San Antonio Police Department's (SAPD) ‘Calls for Service’ map shows there have been 2,555 reports of crimes against people over the past seven days.

Dr. Daniels encourages people to stay hydrated and to keep their emotions in check.

“A lot of the things people get in fights over; they are not worth it,” Dr. Daniels said. “Keep – no pun intended – a cool head upon yourself.”